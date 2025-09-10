Coalition faces uncertain future

PETALING JAYA: BN could soon be whittled down to just Umno and PBRS, as MIC and MCA are both eyeing the exit door.

An MIC insider claimed the party is already “85% certain” about leaving.

For context, MIC isn’t just another partner – it was a founding pillar of the Alliance (predecessor of BN) alongside Umno and MCA.

“The meeting with former

BN chairman was not about asking permission.

“It was paying respect to someone who has done a lot for MIC,” the source told theSun.

The closed-door chat, held at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Monday, saw MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, deputy president M. Saravanan, vice-president

M. Asojan and secretary-general

S. Ananthan spending nearly an hour with Najib.

Still, the real decision will come next month at MIC’s annual general meeting, although four state liaison committees have already voted to cut ties with BN.

Over in MCA, the story is pretty much the same. A source confirmed the party is weighing a pullout, with the matter set for debate at its own general assembly later this year.

“It’s still too early to announce anything and the party would rather keep things quiet for now,” the source said.

Whispers of both parties walking out have been growing louder, fuelled by their lack of representation in the Unity government, despite BN technically being part of it.

BN’s fall from grace began during GE14 on May 9, 2018, when it lost power for the first time in 61 years.

The defeat sparked a mass exodus, with nine of 13 component parties ditching the coalition and leaving only Umno, MIC, MCA and PBRS clinging on.

The big question now is whether Umno and PBRS will still march into the next general election under BN’s iconic dacing logo or whether the scales of justice are finally tipping against the once-mighty coalition.

theSun reached out to MIC and MCA leaders for confirmation but as of press time there has been no response.