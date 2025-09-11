US Senate Republicans narrowly reject Schumer bid to force vote on Epstein files

WASHINGTON: U.S. Senate Republicans narrowly turned away a surprise effort on Wednesday by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to force a vote on a measure ordering the Trump administration to release its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

An amendment introduced by Schumer, requiring the Justice Department to release all Epstein files within 30 days, threatened to foist a controversy dogging President Donald Trump onto Senate Republicans who have so far avoided a debate that has overshadowed the House of Representatives for weeks.

The lawmakers voted 51-49 to table the measure, with hardline Republican Senators Josh Hawley and Rand Paul joining Democrats who voted to keep the measure alive. Republicans hold a 53-47 seat Senate majority.

“I’ve always said that I think the right thing to do here is release the files and trust the American people,“ Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told reporters. “This has been my consistent position.” The case of Epstein, who died by suicide in prison in 2019, has been the subject of myriad rightwing conspiracy theories and proved to be a political thorn in the side of Trump, a one-time friend of the former financier.

After long suggesting that the files related to Epstein contain damaging information, Trump reversed course after returning to the White House in January. He has sought to brand the issue as a Democrat-led hoax, and has been helped by congressional Republican leaders determined to control the release of materials. This week, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating the Epstein case, released a birthday letter that Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein more than 20 years ago. The White House denied its authenticity and Trump said the letter's signature was not his.

“There’s been so much lying, obfuscation, cover-ups. The American people need to see everything that’s in the Epstein file, and my amendment would make that happen,“ Schumer told reporters after seeking to attach the measure to a massive defense policy now before Congress.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who has largely avoided talking about Epstein, described Schumer’s action as “a hostile act,“ noting it was an unusual move for a minority leader.

“It’s a political stunt. That’s not something that’s done,“ the South Dakota Republican said.

The amendment was identical to a resolution filed in the House by Republican Representative Thomas Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, who are trying to force a floor vote in that chamber. House Speaker Mike Johnson has urged his Republican majority not to support the measure - REUTERS