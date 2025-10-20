Verstappen targets fifth world title after dominant US Grand Prix win

MAX Verstappen has openly declared his intention to secure a fifth world championship following his commanding victory at the United States Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver secured his third win in four races with a masterful performance in Sunday’s challenging conditions.

Verstappen ended his recent silence on championship prospects by expressing confidence in his ability to overtake McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

The Dutch driver reduced Piastri’s championship advantage to just 40 points with five Grands Prix remaining this season.

Verstappen emphasised the importance of maintaining Red Bull’s current performance level throughout the remaining races.

He stated that his team must continue delivering strong results to capitalise on their championship opportunity.

The reigning champion’s dominant weekend included victories in both Saturday’s sprint race and Sunday’s main Grand Prix event.

Verstappen now sits third in the standings with 306 points behind Piastri’s 346 and Norris’s 332 points.

McLaren has already secured their second consecutive constructors’ championship but has stopped developing this year’s car.

The team’s decision to focus on 2026 preparations has left their drivers fighting for the drivers’ title without recent upgrades.

Verstappen has accumulated 119 points from a possible 135 over the last five Grand Prix weekends.

His impressive form has coincided with improved performances from both Mercedes and Ferrari teams.

The Red Bull driver described his United States Grand Prix weekend as unbelievable despite anticipating a challenging race.

He acknowledged the close pace between himself and Norris throughout Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Verstappen credited his first stint performance for creating the crucial gap that secured his victory.

The Dutchman expressed immense pride in his team’s ability to deliver such a dominant performance weekend.

He stressed the necessity of maintaining their current momentum through the season’s final races.

Verstappen’s late-season charge evokes memories of Kimi Raikkonen’s 2007 championship comeback.

Raikkonen famously overcame both McLaren drivers to claim the title in that season’s final race. – AFP