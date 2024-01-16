Elderly man fined RM2,700 over ‘luggage held at KLIA’ claim

KUALA LUMPUR: An elderly man who was a former airline technician was fined RM2,500 by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court today after pleading guilty to defrauding a man by claiming that the latter’s luggage was held up at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last year.

Raja Shahyan Raja Abdullah, 82, allegedly tricked Abdul Khadar Ahmad Ali, 59, into believing that his luggage was stuck at KLIA, prompting the victim to pay RM2,700 for release, a sum the victim would not have parted with had he not been defrauded by the accused.

Raja Shahyan committed the offence at a hotel in Ampang, Selangor between 1.40 pm on July 19 and 3.39 pm on July 24, 2023, and was charged under Section 415 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top also ordered him to serve a month in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhidayah Abdullah Sani prosecuted, while the man was represented by counsel Izleen Ismail. -Bernama