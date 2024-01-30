End of reign, Al-Sultan Abdullah, Tunku Azizah return to Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: Every beginning has an end.

Today marks the end of Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Malaysia’s head of state.

The solemn call of the “Azan” echoed at Istana Negara around 8 am, accompanying the departure of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah to their home state of Pahang.

The special sending-off ceremony was held briefly at the national palace but steeped in Malay traditions and customs that symbolise the uniqueness of the royal institution in the country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, 64, who took the oath of office as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, 2019, and Tunku Azizah were seen unable to hold back their tears as they bade goodbye to the palace staff walked out of the palace to board a special vehicle.

Accompanying Their Majesties were the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, as the minister in attendance, and his wife, Raja Datin Seri Johanna Adrina Raja Arshad.

As they left the Istana Negara grounds, the special vehicle carrying the outgoing King, who wore the official ceremonial attire called the ‘Muskat’, and the Queen, clad in light blue baju kurung, passed through a Guard of Honour and received the Royal Salute from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment.

Their Majesties then proceeded to Parliament Square for the ceremonial send-off before leaving for the airport to return to Pahang.

The royal couple arrived at Parliament Square to the strains of the ‘nafiri’ (trumpets) played by 22 members of the Ceremonial Mounted Squadron of the Sungai Buloh Camp, Selangor, led by Sergeant Ismail Katirin.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah were welcomed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis; as well as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and his wife Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir.

Their Majesties were escorted to the Royal Dais, walked past by the lance-bearers, to receive the Royal Salute by the main Guard of Honour before the national anthem was played and the Royal Standard of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was lowered, followed by a 21-gun salute by the 41 Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment (Ceremonial).

The sending-off ceremony was broadcast live on RTM, as well as other local television stations and social media.

At 9.20 am, Their Majesties continued their journey to the Bunga Raya Complex, of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

As the royal motorcade proceeded along Jalan Parlimen, over 3,000 people from all walks of life, including civil servants and private sector employees, lined on both sides of the road to bid farewell to Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah.

At KLIA, a magnificent and colourful procession welcomed the royal couple. Showcasing the charm and beauty of Malay cultural heritage, the well-arranged parade not only attracted the attention of the monarch but also locals and tourists.

The ceremonial procession, steeped in Malay traditions and customs to bring back the glory of the Malay Rulers, involved the participation of staff of the National Culture and Arts Department dressed as Malay warriors, court officials and palace assistants.

Leading the procession are two elephants, named Myan Thon Pian and Rambai.

Also in the procession were bearers carrying the sirih junjung, a replica of the gold flowers, yellow umbrellas, spears and the royal colours, accompanied by the royal orchestra (nobat) which provided the music using traditional Malay musical instruments such as the Gendang (drum), Nafiri (long clarinet), Serunai (flute) and a Gong.

The outgoing King and Queen spent almost an hour bidding farewell to the attendees at the Bunga Raya Complex before finally boarding the special aircraft that would take them home to Pahang.

The atmosphere brimmed with emotions as Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah stood in front of the special aircraft door, gracefully waving to the assembled attendees and dignitaries while exchanging ‘mini love’ and ‘flying kisses’, before the door finally closed.

Those gestures of profound love, friendly smiles, exchange of mini love and flying kisses by Their Majesties were among the reasons they were loved by many and would be sorely missed.

In KUANTAN, tens of thousands of people gathered as early as 6 am to welcome the return of the royal couple to their home state of Pahang.

The special aircraft ferrying Their Majesties touched down at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Air Base at 11.55 am. Their Majesties were greeted upon arrival by the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and royal family members.

The royal couple were then accorded a royal ceremonial welcome, attended by the state government’s leadership, led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Another ceremonial procession, steeped in Malay traditions and customs, was also held to welcome the royal couple home.

Two elephants, named Alam and Sanum, which Al-Sultan Abdullah often visited at the Kuala Gandah Elephant Conservation Center (PKGK), Temerloh, also ‘welcomed’ the return of Their Majesties to Pahang.

Also involved in the procession to welcome the royal couple was His Majesty’s horse, a seven-year-old Criollo breed stallion named Cacu, as well as 15 other horses from the Pahang Royal Polo Club (RPPC) in Pekan.

The ceremonial welcome for the royal couple ended with the royal banquet at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Silver Jubilee Hall. -Bernama