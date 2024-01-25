Enforcement on catching of stray cattle to be expanded to all PBT in Melaka

JASIN: The Melaka government will expand its enforcement on the catching of stray cattle to all local government authorities (PBTs) in the state to resolve issues of livestock causing deaths and injuries to motorists.

Melaka Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said he would discuss with the four PBTs in the state to set up a special committee for the purpose, as well as to draw up guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) for its implementation.

Regarding the PBT’’s problem of keeping the caught stray animals, he said the matter would also be discussed during the discussion, possibly held next week.

“We will work with a state government subsidiary, Melaka Beef Farm Sdn Bhd, which has the expertise on the matter.

“It also has a suitable farm where the caught animals can be placed before they are claimed by the owners or auctioned if the owners fail to pay the prescribed compound,“ he said when met at the Livestock Auction session by the Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ) here today.

MPJ was able to raise RM11,700 through the auction of five cows which were caught, but not claimed by their owners. - Bernama