EPF likely to announce 2023 dividends on Sunday, March 3

PETALING JAYA: The 2023 dividends are expected to be announced by the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) on Sunday, March 3.

As reported by TheStar, the retirement fund’s annual financial performance briefing is scheduled for this Sunday. It is anticipated that dividends for the conventional and syariah savings for 2023 would be disclosed, as in prior years.

Analysts have previously indicated that the dividends for last year are likely to be higher than in 2022.

For 2022, the EPF announced a 5.35% dividend rate for conventional savings, with a total payout of RM45.44bil, and a 4.75% dividend rate for syariah savings, with a payout of RM5.7bil.

