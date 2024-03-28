ESSCOM proposes rebranding to restore Sabah’s east coast image

KINABATANGAN: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) has proposed rebranding the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESS ZONE) as a prosperous region to instill greater confidence that the eastern coast of Sabah is safe for everyone.

ESSCOM Commander, Datuk Victor Sanjos (pix), stated that they had also proposed to the government that the colour of ESS ZONE on the map be changed from red to white.

“ESSCOM is committed to restoring the image of Sabah’s east coast as a secure and prosperous region on an international level.

“We have invited foreign ambassadors to visit the east coast of Sabah to experience its beauty and prosperity,“ he said in a statement here today.

Regarding ESSCOM’s engagement with the ESS ZONE community in the Kinabatangan district, he explained that the programme aimed to evaluate the response by the community and specific groups in the trade, business, fisheries, tourism, and education sectors regarding the transition from the lockdown directive to the Movement Control Order (MCO) in the ESS Zone.

“The study also explores alternative mechanisms to substitute the directive in case a decision is made to abolish it in the future. Residents participating in the survey regarding the ESS Zone MCO study are urged to provide their feedback for comprehensive results beneficial to Sabah and Malaysia as a whole,“ he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Kinabatangan District Officer Willey Lampaki reminded the residents that safeguarding the nation’s security is the responsibility of all Malaysian citizens.

“The ESS Zone Sabah MCO study, conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and coordinated by ESSCOM in collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Sabah, is also being conducted in five other districts involved, namely Semporna, Sandakan, Beluran, Kunak, and Lahad Datu,“ he added. -Bernama