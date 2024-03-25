Exco: Johor Ramadan bazaar traders who neglect food hygiene may face licence revocation

KULAI: Traders at Ramadan bazaars in Johor who fail to ensure proper hygiene standards may be subject to fines or licence revocation, said State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (pix).

He said that the local authorities (PBTs) in the state are working closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to address any complaints pertaining to the matter.

“MOH officers conduct regular inspections of Ramadan bazaars to ensure that traders adhere to the regulations outlined by the ministry.

“So, if there is a complaint, the PBTs can take action, whether by issuing fines or revoking the trader’s licence,” he told reporters after the “Hargai Makanan Elak Pembaziran” campaign at a Ramadan bazaar in Jalan Enggang here last night.

He said this in response to three recent cases of food poisoning among Ramadan bazaar customers, suspected to have resulted from consuming spoiled food sold by traders in the state.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon was reported to have said that two of the cases occurred in Johor Bahru and one in Mersing.

He stated that the Johor State Health Department is conducting an investigation into the cases, and any violations will result in enforcement measures, including fines or temporary closure for up to 14 days to facilitate cleaning in accordance with the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009. -Bernama