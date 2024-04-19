Exco: Perak tourism players encouraged to convert old buildings into lodging options

IPOH: The Perak government is urging all stakeholders in the tourism sector to consider repurposing vacant buildings as lodging options.

State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said the state government, through its agencies, would assist interested industry players, especially in terms of extensive promotion to ensure demand is met.

“We're not asking them to build five or six-star hotels. Just by taking over suitable old buildings, besides ensuring that the accommodation is comfortable, clean and reasonably priced.

“The government and related agencies will assist interested entrepreneurs, especially in terms of wide-scale promotion,“ he told a press conference after officiating the soft launch of the Perak Tourism Awards 2024 here today.

Loh said that this approach fundamentally aims to address the shortage of accommodation, which is one of the constraints the state government is facing in attracting more tourists to Perak.

“There's a strong demand for tourists to stay overnight in Perak. However, because of this scarcity, many opt for neighbouring states like Penang for their overnight stays instead.

“This is something we should overcome; we want them to visit and stay in Perak. This way, there will be more domestic revenue for the state tourism industry,” he said.