Fadillah's appointment strengthens Sarawak's energy transition agenda

KUCHING: The appointment of Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) as Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities in the Cabinet reshuffle yesterday is seen as further strengthening Sarawak's efforts in the energy transition agenda.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the selection of a Sarawakian to lead the new ministry is also a recognition for the state, which is at the forefront of implementing the energy transition agenda compared to other states.

“Perhaps the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) sees Sarawak as being far ahead in the energy transition agenda and has entrusted the portfolio to Fadillah,“ he told a press conference on the 2024 New Year eve celebration here today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim added that the celebration in Sarawak will take place at Tebingan Kuching, here, and will be launched by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said various exciting events would be held on that day, including performances by popular local artistes such as Datuk Amy Search and Datuk Zainal Abidin. -Bernama