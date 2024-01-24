Fahmi – Allegations of RON95, diesel subsidies withdrawal, new taxes to be introduced not true

PUTRAJAYA: The allegation that the government will withdraw subsidies on RON95 and diesel this year, which went viral on social media, is not true, said Minister of Communications, Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson for the Unity Government, clarified that the matter has not yet been discussed at the Cabinet level.

At the same time, he also refuted the viral claim that several new taxes would be introduced this year.

“Once again, this is a spread of misinformation that lacks accuracy, causing public suspicion and concern.

“...because if we look at it (false information), it claims that, in the first half of 2024, there will be a withdrawal of RON95 and diesel subsidies.

“This matter has not even been discussed at the Cabinet level and is indeed not true,” he told a press conference here today.

Therefore, Fahmi advised the public to always be cautious in receiving any information and to refer to the Ministry of Finance if they have any doubts.

On another development, the minister said the Cabinet had also been informed about an incident involving an influencer who falsely claimed that three representatives of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) had been summoned for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong recently.

“This is also a hoax and a police report has been lodged by Istana Negara officer against the individuals involved and we will leave it to the authority to take the necessary action,” he said.

Yesterday, police confirmed receiving a police report on Chegu Bard’s allegation that three PN representatives were summoned for an audience with the King today, and that case would be investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit.

Chegu Bard is said to have made the allegation in a 52-second video uploaded on TikTok under the name “Alias Official”.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the post of Community Communications Department (J-KOM) director-general is still vacant as the ministry is in the process of restructuring the agency.

He said that this process would take some time, but his ministry has had initial discussions with the Director-General of Public Service Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.–Bernama