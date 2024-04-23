Fahmi: Encourage children to read books on racial, religious diversity to promote unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Children need to be exposed to the culture of reading, especially books about the diversity of races and religions in this country, as an effort to cultivate a knowledgeable generation and celebrate differences, said Fahmi Fadzil.

The Communications Minister said this is to provide opportunities for them to understand the stories of different communities in the country, thereby fostering a spirit of unity that propels the nation forward.

“We need to take this opportunity to delve into the stories of the various communities in our country, and from there, we can understand and celebrate differences from a young age,“ he told reporters at Wisma Bernama today.

He said this after attending the ‘Let’s Read Together for 10 Minutes@Bernama: Reading Preserves Unity’ programme, organised in collaboration with the Swedish Embassy in Malaysia in conjunction with the World Book and Copyright Day, which is celebrated every April 23.

Fahmi said with the era of digitalisation, he understands the challenge for parents to promote the culture of reading books among children because they have been exposed to gadgets and devices from a young age.

However, parents should play a role in piquing their interest and spending time together to read books.

“I feel that even for my children, sometimes directing them to read books is not easy, but it begins with parents saying no to devices.

“We need to start buying books, have the culture of going to bookstores, spending time together and finding books they are interested in. So these books will eventually be opened; when we ask them not to use gadgets, they will open these books,“ he said.

Earlier, Fahmi joined students and teachers from Sri Aria School as well as Bernama staff to spend time reading books of their own choice for 10 minutes in the lobby of Wisma Bernama.

Others who participated in the programme included Swedish Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Joachim Bergstrom, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim, Bernama Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Chief Executive Officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.