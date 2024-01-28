Fahmi: Gov't open to working with all parties as 10 more MPs allegedly set to back PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is open to collaborating with all parties, including the opposition, because the main focus now is to ensure unity among the people and the country's development, said Unity Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Commenting on claims by Bukit Gantang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal that 10 more opposition MPs will declare support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Fahmi described the matter as “not impossible”.

“We are ready as to whether they want to be involved in the government block as the Unity Government or, as has been mentioned since last year, sit down to negotiate, (and) discuss to get allocations but, more than that, see how we can work together to develop the country.

“So to me, what the Bukit Gantang MP said is not impossible because perhaps on their part they have been waiting too long and been given promises that cannot be fulfilled. So, we wait (for the announcement),” he said.

He told reporters this after presenting Chinese New Year contributions to the Chinese community in Taman Sri Sentosa in the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency here today.

Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz said at a media conference two days ago that the support, which is expected to be declared before the opening of the next Parliament session on Feb 26, would particularly involve Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MPs from Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor and Melaka.

He said financial problems were a major factor because every MP had promised to protect the interests of their constituents, but after more than a year, no assistance had been given by the party.

So far, Bersatu MPs who have declared support for Anwar are Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz, Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

Meanwhile, commenting on Anwar’s statement regarding politicians and government employees fulfilling their moral responsibility by choosing just one pension scheme, Fahmi, who is also the Lembah Pantai MP, felt that it was appropriate and expressed confidence that all those involved are ready to go along with the Prime Minister’s suggestion.

However, Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, said any amendments needed to be reviewed and brought to the Parliament first since they are subject to certain acts.

“If there is no adjustment to the way we make this payment (pension), it will have quite a negative effect on the country’s finances in the next 10 to 20 years.

“As such, I don’t see how it can be a problem for the elected representatives to comply with the Prime Minister’s suggestion but it is part of a larger discussion about national spending, fiscal responsibility and also a review of the civil servant remuneration scheme” he said. -Bernama