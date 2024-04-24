Fahmi: Interim report on RMN copter tragedy ready in two weeks

PUTRAJAYA: The interim report on the tragedy of two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters crashing in Lumut, Perak yesterday will be ready within two weeks, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said this commitment was expressed by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin at today's Cabinet meeting.

“Today’s meeting began with a rather in-depth discussion about the helicopter crash tragedy involving RMN that occurred yesterday.

“The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) extended condolences, and the defence minister has committed that the interim report will be prepared within two weeks, while the full report will be published or prepared within a month from now,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Fahmi said an announcement regarding assistance to the families of the victims, as agreed by the Cabinet, is expected to be made by Mohamed Khaled today.

“I ask my media friends to refer to the statement of the defence minister. Insya Allah, today if not by this evening,“ he said.

All 10 personnel on board the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and Fennec helicopter were killed after the helicopters crashed at 9.32 am yesterday during a rehearsal for RMN’s 90th anniversary parade.