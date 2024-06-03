FAMA: Pahang Agro Madani records RM741,000 in sales value as of February

KUANTAN: Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) Pahang branch recorded RM741,000 in sales value through the Madani Agro Sales programme, within the first two months of this year, said its director Saiful Sadri.

In the same period, the programme, which was previously known as Jualan Terus Dari Ladang (JTDL), has benefited 25,654 consumers after being held in 41 locations in Pahang, with Kuantan recording eight sales, the highest number held thus far.

He said that the response to the programme has been very positive, and he often received requests from various parties, including government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to organise sales at their locations.

“For this year, we plan to hold the programme in 310 locations, but with this good response the number is expected to increase,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that last year the sales value of the programme had recorded more than RM4.3 million, after being held in 362 locations throughout Pahang, attracting 62,452 visitors.

He said that the Madani combo, priced at RM10 per pack, is often the most sought-after by the public, apart from local white rice, fish and processed chicken.

The Agro Madani sale is a collaboration between FAMA, the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP), to offer their respective products, with the main attraction being the Madani combo, which offers savings of about RM5.

The programme, which focuses on the B40 group, supplies fresh produce, controlled items and selected basic products, with savings of 10 to 30 per cent of the market price of selected products, such as vegetables, chicken, fish and meat.

Asked about preparations ahead of the Ramadan month, Saiful said that FAMA is still helping to distribute local white rice supplies supplied by manufacturers.

“Apart from rice, chicken is also a product which is in high demand during the festive season, therefore, we continue to supply processed chicken to the market through selected FAMA distribution centres and outlets,“ he said. -Bernama