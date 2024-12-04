Family embodies spirit of harmony during Aidilfitri

GEORGE TOWN: Every year on Hari Raya, Nurfarah Zafirah Foo Abdullah’s husband Foad Ibrahim takes over the kitchen to cook for their multiracial family.

“It is our tradition that my husband cooks for Raya while I help him,” said Nurfarah, who converted to Islam to marry her childhood sweetheart 30 years ago.

Drawing inspiration from his late mother’s culinary expertise, Foad prepares traditional dishes such as rendang, ayam ros, nasi tomato and biryani.

“After our morning prayers at a nearby mosque, Foad will cook nasi lemak for the family.

He also cooks for our guests during our open house,” she told theSun when met at her home in Tanjong Tokong, Penang.

Nurfarah, 54, invites both her own and her husband’s relatives to celebrate Raya together, regardless of cultural or religious differences. She stressed the importance of unity and inclusivity, especially during the festive season.

“Usually, my husband’s side of the family will take up one day and my side of the family will take up another. Then, my children will invite their friends over to our house on the third day.

“Foad’s speciality is roasted lamb and ayam ros, a family recipe handed down to him by his mother. Everyone loves his roasted lamb. Foad is very good at cooking because he learnt the skills from his mother, who was also an excellent cook,” said Nurfarah, who works in the compliance and ethics department of a multinational company while Foad runs a handphone business.

Nurfarah and Foad look forward to spending Raya with their children as they all live away from home.

“We have three sons and a daughter. Two of our youngest children are currently in university. The second eldest son is working in Kuala Lumpur and our eldest son just got married.

“Now that my daughter no longer stays at home, I do not make Raya cookies anymore. Instead, I buy them from my friends,” she said, adding that she also buys lemang.

On their role as parents in a multiracial family, Nurfarah emphasised the importance of treating one another as they would like to be treated.

“We teach our children to be respectful to everyone, no matter their skin colour or religion. We always remind them that we should (be compassionate and loving towards each other).”

She also said her children speak more than one language as a result of growing up in a multiracial family.

“My children are trilingual. My parents speak to them in Hokkien, I speak to them in English and Foad speaks to them in Malay.”

Nurfarah said the family gets into the spirit of Aidilfitri by coordinating their outfits for photos, adding that they will be wearing black this year.

She added that the essence of Hari Raya remains unchanged, which is the celebration of family, unity and the enduring spirit of togetherness.

On the increase in racial discomfort among Malaysians, she said: “Let’s embrace diversity and better understand one another’s religious and cultural differences.”