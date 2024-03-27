Father, daughter duo plead not guilty to using forged documents

TAWAU: A man and his daughter pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four charges of using forged documents last year.

The charges against the accused, former chief executive officer of Wullersdorf Resources Sdn Bhd, Datuk Lo Fui Ming, 68, and his daughter, director of Southsea Gold Sdn Bhd, Lo Choon Fung, 44, were read to them in Mandarin before Judge Jason Juga.

They are jointly accused of passing off forged documents as genuine, namely, four letters on behalf of Southsea Gold Sdn Bhd titled “Unauthorised Occupation Of Southsea Gold Lease Land For Mining Operations” dated March 3, 2020; Dec 10, 2020; Oct 13, 2021; and Jan 3, 2022.

They allegedly committed the offense at the Wullerdorf Resources Sdn Bhd office here in April last year.

The charges were filed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Jason allowed bail at RM50,000 with one surety for each accused and scheduled the case mention for May 21.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Zander Lim Wai Keong appeared for the prosecution, while both the accused were represented by lawyer Zahir Shah. -Bernama