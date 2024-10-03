PETALING JAYA: A concern over tiger threats in Gua Musang, Kelantan has been cited among the main factors behind dropout rates among Orang Asli students there.

Kelantan State Education (JPN) Director Datuk Mohd. Zamri Abdul Aziz stated that the threat of being attacked by these wild animals have struck fear in many Orang Asli students, causing them to stop going to school, Kosmo! reported.

Meanwhile, the JPN has sought the help of the Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) to convince these children to return to school.

Zamri was quoted as saying that their efforts have been successful, following a discussion help with the leader of the Orang Asli.

“Through a discussion held at SK Bihai recently, we have successfully convinced 17 out of 30 Orang Asli students to return to school,” he said.

