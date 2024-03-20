Federal Govt hopes Penang will help PERDA set up more halal product factories

NIBONG TEBAL: The Federal Government has expressed hope that the Penang state government will assist the Penang Regional Development Authority (PERDA) to set up more factories and premises to produce halal products in the state.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this was because Penang had the potential to develop its halal industry due to the expanding global market for halal products and the state’s good infrastructure.

“This year there is an additional RM32 million allocation for (PERDA) as the Penang Port is important for the export of halal products.

“Currently many halal products come from Thailand, we want halal products from Malaysia to increase as there is huge demand, especially from Middle Eastern countries,” he said at a Ramadan community event at Al-Amin Simpang Tiga Jamek Mosque here today, where 200 children received donations and assistance.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, who is Nibong Tebal MP, were also present at the event.

Ahmad Zahid also pointed out that halal products not only revolved around the food industry but encompassed pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, which were highly sought after internationally.

“What PERDA is doing is in line with the Malaysian Halal Council’s plans for us to coordinate these activities throughout the state. I will also focus on the development of Halal Industrial Park in Penang,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid also stressed that the Penang state government had to move in tandem with the Unity Government by setting aside past petty issues to resolve public issues.

As such, he expressed his appreciation regarding the Penang state government’s commitment to assist PERDA projects, describing it as the benefits reaped from political parties that were no longer in conflict. -Bernama