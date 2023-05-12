Fight against TB demands comprehensive, multi-faceted approach - Expert

KUALA LUMPUR: The fight against tuberculosis (TB) in Malaysia demands a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach, with a focus on advanced diagnostics, adherence to treatment, and preventive measures.

Dr Rosmadi Ismail, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist and Internal Medicine at Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City, said according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), TB is an infectious disease that most often affects the lungs and is caused by a type of bacteria.

“It spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or spit, but it is curable.

“In Malaysia, it remains a significant public health challenge, with a concerning increase of 17 per cent in TB cases in 2022 compared to 2021, and a 12 per cent rise in TB-related deaths in 2022 compared to 2021,” he said in a statement issued by Sunway Medical Centre today.

Dr Rosmadi said Malaysia employs diverse methods to ensure the accurate and timely detection of TB, which includes smear microscopy, culture and sensitivity testing, as well as nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), chest radiography and clinical tests like the Tuberculin Skin Test (TST).

“In recent years, there have been several innovative techniques currently undergoing clinical trial all over the world, including biosensing technologies and nano-diagnostics, promising quicker and more accurate results.

“Ongoing research focuses on innovative methods like computer-aided detection (CAD) through artificial intelligence, aerosol capture technologies, and antigen-based skin tests, all poised to revolutionise TB diagnosis, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in the future,” he said.

Dr Rosmadi said Malaysia’s TB treatment follows the WHO guidelines, reflecting a global standard.

“The standard treatment for drug-susceptible TB in Malaysia involves a combination of four drugs, namely ethambutol, rifampicin, isoniazid, and pyrazinamide, administered for a duration of six to eight months.

“A vital component of TB treatment is the Directly Observed Treatment (DOT) strategy, where patients are supervised by healthcare workers, ensuring the complete intake of medication,” he said.

While no new medications or therapies have shown superior results in TB treatment, he said, “It is crucial to note that our treatment for drug-resistant TB involves a distinct medication regimen and extended treatment duration.”

At the same time, Dr Rosmadi said several preventive measures can be taken including staying clear of crowded places, getting checked if at risk, staying protected at work by wearing protective gear, and getting vaccinated with the current TB vaccine, Bacillus Calmette Guérin (BCG).

“The Ministry of Health has also published a Clinical Practice Guideline (CPG) for managing TB, which provides recommendations for diagnosing, treating, and preventing TB cases,” he added.–Bernama