Headmaster dies in Bera road accident, motorcyclist killed by falling tree

KUANTAN: The headmaster of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Hijau in Jerantut was killed today when his car skidded off the road and crashed near SK Guai in Bera.

Bera police chief Supt Zulkiflee Nazir said Mohd Sabri Bakar, 59, from Temerloh, was driving a Proton Preve to his brother’s house in Kampung Guai when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle at about 6.30 pm. He died at the scene.

“Members of the public pulled the victim out before the car caught fire and was 80 per cent destroyed,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In a separate incident, Zulkiflee said a 65-year-old motorcyclist, Kamar Seman, was killed when a tree fell on him while he was riding along KM34 Jalan Kuala Bera-Chenor around 7 pm.

Both bodies were sent to Bera Hospital for post-mortem. - Bernama