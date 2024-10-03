Flexi-post proposal for medical assistant being studied by PSD -Lukanisman

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health’s (MOH) proposal to create flexi positions for trained medical assistants to continue serving in their areas of expertise is being examined by the Public Service Department (PSD), said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said the details and study related to the proposed creation of the position had been carried out by the director-general of Health Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, before being brought to PSD last year.

He said that currently, the placement of promoted medical assistants is based on vacancies.

“If there is no vacancy, they will have to be transferred to another facility or field that has a vacancy and this will be to the disadvantage of MOH,“ he told reporters after attending the 13th Medical Assistants Day Celebration here today.

Lukanisman said a change to another facility or field would affect the quality and safety of trained medical assistants (technical experts) to patients.

“We see a positive angle regarding this wish and hope that this flexi staffing, if approved, will be able to improve the quality of service,“ he said.

He said flexi grades will be created in niche areas to retain knowledgeable and highly skilled medical assistants in specialised fields to improve the quality of service in health facilities to the community.

In his speech, he said MOH has increased the network of professional relationships for assistants with several foreign countries including Physician Associates in Canada and Australia and clinical officers in South Africa.

“Through this network of relationships at the global level, we managed to open up the best space and platform in recognising and improving this profession,“ he said, adding that the recognition also shows that medical assistants in Malaysia are comparable to other professions around the world. - Bernama