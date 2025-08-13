WOMEN’S football is gaining momentum in Malaysia, and Grab Malaysia is proud to partner with Liga Wanita Nasional (LWN) as the ‘Official e-Hailing & Food Delivery Platform’ for the league. It aims to elevate the league and amplify the voices of women athletes, ensuring women’s football receives the recognition and support it deserves.

The collaboration was announced at the recent kick-off for the 2025 LWN season, and was witnessed by YB Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports Malaysia.

This year's edition of the tournament features eight teams – Kelana United FC, KL Rangers FC, Kuala Lumpur FA, MBSJ FC, Red Eagles FC, Sabah FA, Selangor FC and Young Tigress. And through this partnership, Grab Malaysia will leverage its platform to drive visibility for LWN matches, enhance fan experiences, and empower women athletes both on and off the field. By working together, both brands hope to inspire Malaysians to rally behind women’s football and celebrate the resilience, talent, and determination of players.

“We are committed to empowering women to thrive – whether they are breaking barriers on the field or pursuing opportunities in their everyday lives.

Our partnership with LWN reflects this mission and underscores our dedication to driving inclusive economic empowerment.

What’s especially inspiring is that some of the league’s talented footballers are also driver- and delivery-partners on our platform, embodying resilience and determination. Together, we aim to rally Malaysians to champion women’s sports and celebrate the incredible achievements of women athletes, paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future,” said Adelene Foo, Managing Director of Grab Malaysia.