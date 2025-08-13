RM4.15 bil approved for 17 Kelantan projects including flood mitigation

KOTA BHARU: The federal government has approved RM4.15 billion for 17 development projects in Kelantan through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS).

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud confirmed the allocation includes flood mitigation initiatives to protect residents and property.

He stated the flood mitigation projects reflect strong collaboration and timely execution by all stakeholders.

The state government expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation and JPS for the approved funding.

Mohd Nassuruddin spoke at the DID Senior Managers and District Engineers Conference 2025, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He also urged JPS to expedite repairs for flood-damaged infrastructure using a phased approach.

The government aims to enhance disaster management with improved drainage and irrigation plans in flood-prone areas.

Modern eco-friendly drainage systems and concrete drains will be prioritised under the Eco-Friendly Drainage System Master Plan (PISMA).

Mohd Nassuruddin hopes PISMA will reduce flash flood risks and ensure long-term drainage resilience. - Bernama