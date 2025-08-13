Rafizi’s son hospitalised after Putrajaya mall car park attack

PETALING JAYA: The 12-year-old son of Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli (pic) is receiving medical treatment following an assault that took place at a shopping mall car park in Putrajaya, today.

Rafizi confirmed his child’s condition to media outlets, stating that his son is “undergoing check and will be under observation.”

The former PKR deputy president indicated that an official statement regarding the incident would be released shortly.

The attack reportedly occurred around 1.30pm at a Putrajaya mall parking area.

Meanwhile, Sepang district police chief Norhizam Bahaman, who visited the hospital where the boy is being treated, verified the incident had taken place.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the attack have not yet been disclosed as investigations continue.