Flood victims in Terengganu remain at 463 people in two PPS

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Terengganu stayed at 463 people from 149 families being sheltered at two temporary relief centres (PPS) in Dungun as at 8 pm, according to the latest report of National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) control centre.

An observation of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Telemetry Station, found the water level of several rivers in Johor, Kedah, Pahang, Perlis and Terengganu were at danger level as of 8 pm tonight.

The situation involved Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi (Johor), Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah), Sungai Pahang in Bera and Cameron Highlands as well as Sungai Rompin in Rompin (Pahang), Sungai Arau (Perlis) and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

NADMA also announced that 17 roads are closed due to floods, damaged bridges and roads as well as landslides among them in Jalan Boh in Cameron Highlands, Pahang; Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Jalan Kupang-Gerik-Jeli, Jalan Raya Timur Barat, in Hulu Perak, Perak and Jalan Sungai Sok - Chucuh Puteri in Kuala Krai, Kelantan. -Bernama