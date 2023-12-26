Floods: IRB Satelite offices in Pasir Mas, Hulu Terengganu temporarily closed

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) satellite offices in Pasir Mas, Kelantan and Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu, have been temporarily closed due to rising floodwaters in surrounding areas.

According to the IRB, the satellite office in Pasir Mas will be closed from today until Dec 31, with operations expected to resume on Jan 1, 2024, while the Hulu Terengganu Satellite Office will remain closed until further notice.

To ensure smooth taxation affairs, the IRB said taxpayers are encouraged to use e-Services as an alternative in line with its mandatory implementation beginning Jan 1, 2024.

The guide on the use of e-Services can be accessed through the MyTax portal at the link https://mytax.hasil.gov.my/. -Bernama