PETALING JAYA: Prices of food items sold at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) Ramadan bazaar have risen following the increasing cost of ingredients and other materials used by traders to make their wares.

Berita Harian reported that prices for certain food items sold by traders have increased by RM1 to RM2.

Murtabak seller Suhaimi Ahmad, 54, said that he had to increase the price of his murtabak to RM7 - previously sold at RM5 - due to the rising cost of onions at RM7 per kilogram (kg), as quoted.

His customers were informed of the price hike ahead of time.

“A lot of onions go into making murtabak. Previously, we faced a short supply of eggs. This is one of the issues traders face,” he said.

Roti john seller Asmah Jamilus, 43, said that she had to up her roti john prices due to the rising prices of chilli sauce, black pepper sauce and meat. Quoting the report, last year’s prices were set at RM8.

As quoted, Asmah initially wanted to increase the price to RM10 but her husband advised her to lower it to RM9 instead, adding that the price hike was also due to the increased meat prices from RM18.50 per kg to RM21.50 per kg as she uses up to 15kg of meat per day.

Meanwhile, a bazaar patron working in the private sector, Hadiya Hamzah, 34, considers the increased prices of goods still reasonable.

“Prices are increasing everywhere so I understand why traders have to up their prices. To me, as long as we are getting take outs, we still have to pay so it is up to the person how they want to accept these price hikes.

“For shopping at the Ramadan bazaar, I estimate no more than RM50 for two people,” Hadiya said in the report.

