Penang Ramadan bazaar traders urged to display price tags

BUTTERWORTH: Traders, especially those operating at Ramadan bazaars across Penang are urged to display price tags and refrain from arbitrarily raising prices of goods.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Penang branch director S. Jegan said monitoring and enforcement would be intensified at Ramadan bazaars starting today to ensure that traders comply with the rules and supply of essential goods is maintained.

He said there are 80 Ramadan bazaars operating throughout the state and errant traders would face action under the Control of Suppliesl Act 1961 and the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“This targeted monitoring and enforcement, which is part of the 2024 Ops Pantau will be carried out more frequently with the focus on goods that are in demand during the month of Ramadan and Hari Raya Adilfitri such as sugar, chicken, eggs, cooking oil, wheat flour, rice and baking ingredients,” he said in a statement today.

ALSO READ: MOH resumes Ramadan operation to ensure food safety

In addition to Ramadan bazaars, monitorings will also be conducted on Aidilfitri bazaars, wet markets, morning and night markets, supermarkets, mini markets, provision shops, online sales and business premises holding sales.

Meanwhile, Jegan said Penang KPDN will hold the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar at Jalan Mahkamah, Bayan Lepas on March 15 and 27 and at Ban Busuk, Kumbang Semang on March 22 and 29.

He said the ministry in collaboration with Pertubuhan Pemuda GEMA Malaysia (GEMA) will organise the Malaysia Save Food Ramadan Project 2024 aimed at establishing an efficient surplus food management system at Ramadan bazaars, reducing food wastage during the fasting month.

“The unsold food and beverages will be distributed to students at Higher Education Institutions,”he added. - Bernama