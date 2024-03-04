Food poisoning claim: JPNS collects samples of mussels, seawater in PD

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Fisheries Department (JPNS) has collected samples of mussels and seawater in Port Dickson following allegations of food poisoning linked to seafood consumption.

JPNS deputy director Doreen Wee said they received a report this morning from the Port Dickson Hospital concerning several individuals suspected of suffering from food poisoning believed to be caused by consuming mussels and cockles.

“Upon receiving the report, we promptly took action by gathering samples of mussels and seawater from Port Dickson.

“This matter is currently under investigation and we are awaiting the lab results, which could take three to four days,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Doreen said the department was informed that nine individuals in the area had suffered food poisoning from consuming mussels and cockles.

Earlier, the Telok Kemang Fishermen’s Association management issued a notice temporarily prohibiting the purchase and consumption of local mussels and cockles following suspected food poisoning cases.

They also urged fishermen and operators to suspend the production of mussels and cockles, while traders were advised to remove both seafood products from the market.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan State Health Department (JKNNS) director Datuk Dr Harlina Abdul Rashid confirmed eight cases of food poisoning related to mussel consumption, with two cases admitted to the ICU, five in regular wards and one receiving outpatient treatment.

She said the incident was first detected yesterday when the Port Dickson District Health Office received notification from the Port Dickson Hospital about the case.

Dr Harlina said preliminary investigations revealed that all cases involved different families with a history of consuming mussels purchased from two markets around Port Dickson.

“All cases exhibited symptoms such as headaches, numb hands and feet, and muscle weakness. Two cases were admitted to the ICU due to more severe symptoms, including paralysis,” she said in a statement.

She added that JKNNS would continue to monitor the latest developments of the incident and advised those experiencing symptoms and with a history of consuming mussels or other bivalves to seek immediate treatment at nearby healthcare facilities.