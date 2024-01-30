FoodUnites 2024 at Kuching Waterfront this weekend

PUTRAJAYA: The FoodUnites 2024 programme, to be held this weekend at the Kuching Waterfront, in Kuching, Sarawak, is one of the initiatives focusing on efforts to introduce and increase awareness of traditional food, especially among the young generation.

The Ministry of National Unity (KPN), in a statement today, said FoodUnites is not just about promoting traditional food as the programme is also aimed at reviving and maintaining heritage food as a symbol of unity in the country.

Apart from fostering the spirit of unity by appreciating the cultural diversity and traditions of the various races, it said, FoodUnites will also promote and preserve food as a national heritage that should be preserved and inherited by the young generation.

“This programme will feature Sarawak laksa as the main food, as well as six other traditional foods representing the various races, like nasi lemak, char kuey teow, nasi briyani, latok, chicken pansuh and kek lapis cake,“ read the statement.

FoodUnites will be opened by the Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Trade this Saturday (Feb 3), with various activities outlined for the weekend, such as zumba, traditional games and exhibitions.

More information about the programme is available at https://www.facebook.com/PerpaduanNegara?mibextid=ZbWKwL. -Bernama