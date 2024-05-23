Former political secretary charged with receiving RM350,000 bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: A former political secretary to former Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of accepting RM350,000 in gratification to help a company obtain a tender for maintenance services and the supply of spare parts for the Royal Malaysia Police ( PDRM).

Sayed Amir Muzzakkir Al Sayed Mohamad, 42, pleaded not guilty to both charges before Judge Azura Alwi.

On both counts, Sayed Amir Muzzakkir was charged with receiving the money from Wan Azhar Mohamed Yusof, who is Nexuscorp Group Sdn Bhd managing director, as gratification to help the company obtain a tender for Maintenance Services and the Supply of Spare Parts for Infrastructure Equipment, Servers, RMPNet System User Software and Radio for PDRM, worth RM381,112,042.44.

The offence was allegedly committed at the office of Yayasan Tanah Aku, Solaris Dutamas here, at 4 pm on Dec 4, 2020, and 3.30 pm on Dec 16, 2020.

The charges are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the law, which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zander Lim Wai Keong requested bail at RM100,000 with one surety with an additional condition that the accused report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office every month, surrender his passport to the court and not disturb witnesses.

“The accused will be charged in the Shah Alam Court (on other charges) tomorrow, therefore he is a flight risk,“ he said, adding that the offence allegedly committed by the accused was grave and serious.

Lawyer Md Yunus Shariff, representing Sayed Amir Muzzakkir, when requesting bail at RM40,000 with one surety, said there is no potential for his client to flee since his property has been confiscated by the MACC.

Azura then set bail at RM60,000 with one surety.

She also ordered Sayed Amir Muzzakkir to surrender his passport to the court and report himself at the Kuala Lumpur MACC office once a month.

“The accused is also not allowed to contact, meet or disturb any witness, especially Wan Azhar either physically or through any medium,“ said the judge.

The court set July 12 for mention.