Former Prime Minister to be called up by MACC over govt fleet management contract

PETALING JAYA: A former Prime Minister is expected to be called up for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) with regards to the multi-billion ringgit government fleet procurement and maintenance contract.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was quoted by a local press as saying that a ‘long list’ of individuals will be called up to assist investigations into how the company in question was given the job to manage the government’s vehicles and why a LOI (Letter of Intent) which was awarded to another company (which quoted a lower price) was canceled abruptly.

“It is also possible for us to call up a former prime minister to determine if he is aware of the matter as it happened during his administration,” Azam reportedly said.

“My officers are going through the documents taken during the raid and they will call up the individuals involved for questioning as soon as possible,” said Azam.

TheSun learnt that the ‘Tan Sri’ behind the company had donated RM2 million during the Covid-19 pandemic to the administration of the former Prime Minister.

The Tan Sri’s house and offices were raided by MACC last Friday and more than 100 company and personal accounts were scrutinized.

It is believed that the Tan Sri is a close-associate of a former finance minister, who himself is under MACC probe for his vast wealth.

Besides the former premier, several government officials are also expected to be hauled up for questioning by the MACC.

The company has held the government fleet management concession since 30 October 1993.

In February 2018, the government called for proposal to supply, maintain and manage its fleet of official vehicles for the next 15 years.

A local company won the tender and was given the LOI as its quote was RM700millon cheaper but the contract was canceled three months after the incoming Prime Minister took office.

In a twist of events, the same company in question was re-awarded the contract and many Malaysians expressed outrage over the award.