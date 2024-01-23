Four cops arrested for extorting ketum water dealer

KUALA LUMPUR: Four policemen were arrested on Jan 19 for allegedly extorting a ketum water dealer in Taman Desa Gombak in November last year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid confirmed the completion of the investigation papers, which have been forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action.

“The four personnel were remanded for three days and released on police bail,“ he told Bernama here today.

According to reliable sources, the ketum water dealer and his friend were approached by four local men who identified themselves as senior police officers.

Upon an inspection of his house, the men found 20 packs of drinks believed to be ketum water and proceeded to demand RM10,000 or face action.

“They threatened him saying he would be taken to the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters (IPD) if he refused to pay RM10,000. The victim then negotiated to pay RM5,000,“ said the source.

After getting the money, the four men reportedly discussed with the victim about selling ketum water under their protection.

A few days later, one of them contacted the victim, requesting RM1,000 as monthly protection, the source claimed.

Feeling cheated, the victim then lodged a police report.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said, all four policemen who were stationed in a Selangor district, have been suspended.

“Internal investigations will also be conducted in tandem with the arrests,“ he said. -Bernama