PETALING JAYA: Four foreigners have been arrested over the case of a receipt issued by a fast-food restaurant that allegedly contained words deemed insulting to Islam.

“Four foreign nationals, three men and one woman, have been detained to assist in investigations into the case on the same day of the incident,” Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad was quoted as saying.

According to MalayMail, the four foreigners, aged between 19 to 67, were nabbed at a hut in a durian orchard at Sungai Ara on May 16.

Three of them have been remanded until June 23.

It is learnt that the 67-year-old is out on police bail.

Hamzah added that they have recorded statements from several witnessses and a total of 17 police reports were lodged regarding the incident.

The incident occurred in Bayan Lepas, Penang.

According to police investigations, there was an order placed through the Domino’s application at 3.05pm, which contained insulting words in the remarks column.

