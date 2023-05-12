Four NGOs want OIC to urge Israel to stop trespassing into Al-Aqsa Mosque

KUALA LUMPUR: Four non-governmental organisations (NGO) today called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to urge Israeli forces to stop trespassing into and intimidating the Imam and officers of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The NGOs in a joint statement today also called on the OIC to take decisive action to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque in line with the original purpose of its establishment in 1969.

The joint statement was signed by Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (MAPIM) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, Alliance of World Masjid in Defence of Al Aqsa chairman Datuk Seri Syekh Ahmad Awang, Secretariat for Ulama Assembly of Asia Dato Wira Syekh Abdul Ghani Samsudin and Secretariate Palestine of Malaysia secretary Syed Syekh Al Attas.

“We condemn Israel’s increasingly aggressive actions targeting Palestinian leaders,” they said.

They also described Israeli forces’ action in raiding the homes of the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Dr Ekrima Sabri and restricting his movement as barbaric, immoral and an insult to the Muslim community.

The NGO leaders also called on all Muslims to condemn the Israeli action and to demand freedom for the Imam to worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Sheikh Dr Ekrima is a staunch critic of the Israeli occupation, and attempts to silence him from loudly voicing the truth will not succeed because his voice will still be heard across the world,” they said, adding that as the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories from 1994 to 2006, Sheikh Dr Ekrima’s leadership will inspire the Muslim community to work towards the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.–Bernama