Three men detained to assist investigation into teen’s abduction in Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BAHRU: Police today detained three men, aged between 15 and 37, in connection with the abduction and assault of a teenage boy in Taman Kota Masai housing estate, Pasir Gudang yesterday.

Seri Alam district police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said that one of the detainees tested positive for methamphetamine and has a criminal record involving 26 offences.

The incident, which occurred yesterday (Friday) at around 5 pm and went viral on social media, involved a 17-year-old victim being beaten with a helmet and then forced into the boot of a grey Proton Satria vehicle.

The victim was subsequently taken to a nearby house, where he was assaulted with a wooden baton and other objects, resulting in injuries to his cheek, neck, shoulder, back and left ear.

The case is under investigation under Sections 363, 148, and 324 of the Penal Code.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Seri Alam district police headquarters at 07-3864222 or Inspector Randall Alister Manggie at 011-21010320.