Future Minerals Forum: 80 countries participate in Ministerial Roundtable

KUALA LUMPUR: The Future Minerals Forum (FMF) announced its Ministerial Roundtable, to be held on Jan 9, ahead of the third edition of the forum, is set to break attendance records.

Of the 80 countries that have been confirmed to attend so far, more than 45 will be sending ministers to take part in discussions with stakeholders in this one meeting, in addition to 20 official international organisations, 30 non-governmental organisations and 13 business associations.

As the highest level gathering on minerals in the world, the roundtable represents a historic turning point for the global mining and metals sector, the contribution of the Super Region extending from Africa to West and Central Asia, and the Kingdom’s leadership role in this sector and region.

“High-level government representation, from countries producing and consuming minerals, means that governments from across the world are now aware of minerals’ importance, as they seek to secure reliable supply chains for them.

“This is especially relevant to the strategic minerals that are essential to energy transformation programmes and projects, and related industries,” said Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, Khalid Al-Mudaifer.

The Ministerial Roundtable is a government-led multi-stakeholder initiative created by Saudi Arabia to enhance international cooperation on producing critical minerals involved in transforming the energy sector.

According to a statement, the meeting comes when the mineral sector faces unprecedented challenges driven by the increasing demand for energy transition minerals and metals, where all countries are racing to secure stable supply chains.

Furthermore, the Ministerial Roundtable promotes the importance of collaboration to address this anticipated global challenge.

The roundtable will include discussion of the competition that the metals market is witnessing at international level and how to create room for countries, in the midst of this competition, to reach agreement between themselves.–Bernama