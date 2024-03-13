Fuziah: Majority respondents want Payung Rahmah initiative to continue

KUALA LUMPUR: In a study involving 1,600 respondents, eighty-one per cent expressed satisfaction with the Payung Rahmah initiative, which comprised Rahmah Baskets, Rahmah Sales and Rahmah Package.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh (pix) said the Payung Rahmah Programme Impact Study, conducted at the end of last year, also revealed that 87 per cent of respondents agreed that the initiative should continue.

In addition, 73 per cent agreed that the Payung Rahmah initiative has helped alleviate their cost of living burden.

“In this regard, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry is committed to continuing and expanding the Payung Rahmah programmes in 2024 as part of our strategy to address the cost of living challenges,” she said during the question and answer session in Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a question from Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) regarding the current status of the Rahmah Concept and whether it will be expanded to new areas.

Fuziah explained that starting March 1, the Payung Rahmah programme had been rebranded as the Payung Rahmah MADANI programme, which includes three new initiatives, such as the Ihsan Rahmah initiative by the private sector and industries.

Another initiative involves plans to implement the Rahmah Market, which includes expanding the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar programme and, thirdly, the Special Discount Card for Menu Rahmah and Menu Siswa Rahmah operators. -Bernama