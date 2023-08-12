Gaza conflict: Parliamentary Caucus on Palestine submit protest notes to US, EU, Britain

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Parliament Caucus for Palestine today submitted protest notes regarding the conflict in Gaza to the Embassy of the United States (US), the European Union (EU) and the Office of the British High Commissioner to Malaysia in the federal capital.

Its chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said the notes, among other things, demanded that the US, British and EU governments support an immediate and permanent ceasefire while discontinuing all forms of direct and indirect military aid to Israel.

“We urge the US government to act responsibly and impartially in dealing with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, and demand that the Israelis be held accountable for their crimes and not turn a blind eye to these ongoing atrocities.

“The US government is also urged to support an immediate and lasting ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, the release of prisoners including approximately 1,000 children currently held in Israeli prisons without legal protection, and an end to all criminal violations of international humanitarian law,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after submitting the protest note to US Embassy’s political counsellor Christopher Carver at the US Embassy here. Also present were former Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar and representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Syed Ibrahim said 38 MPs, 30 NGOs, and political activists have signed the note, and other lawmakers who were unable to do so this time would follow suit.

Meanwhile, he said that there have been reports saying that British nationals might be joining the Israeli military in Gaza, hence the matter has been raised in a protest note to the British government.

“I also brought up the issue of arms sales, military advice, logistical support, and military surveillance flights over Israel and Gaza.

“This is cited as a form of action or support from the British to provide intelligence to Israel,” he told a press conference after submitting a protest note to British High Commission’s political counsellor Tom Shepherd here.

Syed Ibrahim said 38 MPs, 30 NGOs, and political activists have signed the note, and other lawmakers who were unable to do so this time would follow suit.

He said that a protest note was also submitted to ambassador and head of the EU Delegation to Malaysia Michalis Rokas at the latter’s office here.

According to international media reports, at least 17,177 Palestinians, including 7,112 children, have been killed and more than 46,000 others injured since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on Oct 7. - Bernama