Girl dies from suspected abuse by babysitter

KUALA LUMPUR: A six-year-old girl was confirmed dead on suspicion of being abused and neglected by her babysister in a flat in Bandar Tun Razak here on Saturday (Dec 2).

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the victim, a local, was sent to the Tunku Azizah Hospital here in an unconscious state at about 3.40pm.

“The victim was confirmed dead on the same day and is believed to have been abused as well as neglected by her babysitter,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Zam Halim said preliminary investigations found that at 11.30am on the day of the incident, the victim was asleep in the room when her father went out to buy food.

“At 2.30pm, the victim’s father returned home to find the child unconscious,“ he said.

“Police have recorded a statement from the victim’s father but so far no arrests have been made”.

He said the victim’s body was sent to the Hospital Kuala Lumpur’s forensics department for a post-mortem.

“The public with any information on the incident can contact the Cheras Police Hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline (03-2115 9999) or the nearest police station,“ he added. - Bernama