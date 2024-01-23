MPH Bookstores has recently announced the closure of its Mid Valley Megamall outlet after 25 years of operation. The bookstore chain made this announcement on their website.

“Our MPH outlet at Mid Valley Megamall carried the largest collection of children’s books in the Klang Valley, if not the country. The megastore’s collection of titles for professionals were also considered the biggest for a store of its class.

“Truly, many fun times were had by all, especially us through serving you and all the patrons who graced MPH Mid Valley Megamall. Though the changing times required adjustments to our approach to bookselling, our commitment to our patrons and the industry never wavered.

The MPH Mid Valley Megamall outlet’s last day of operation will be on Jan 31 and will be offering customers discounts of up to 90% off from Jan 22.

However, they did add a bit of good news that it will be opening an exciting new flagship store at The Exchange TRX this year.