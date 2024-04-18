Gov’t agrees to consider extending allocations to opposition reps, to draft MoU - Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government Secretariat Supreme Leadership Council has agreed in principle to consider extending allocations to elected representatives from the opposition, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be drawn up and extended to the opposition for further discussions.

The Unity Government chief whip said this agreement was reached at the council’s meeting held at Sri Perdana in Putrajaya yesterday.

“The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attended by top leaders of component parties in the Unity Government,” he said in a statement today.