KEPALA BATAS: Penang police have carried out 1,411 operations under Ops Dadu from January to November this year, targeting various gambling activities in the state.

Acting Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the raids resulted in 1,757 arrests and the seizure of RM303,000 in cash.

“Most of the operations focused on daily public lotteries, with 1,019 raids leading to 1,024 arrests and cash seizure amounting to RM86,000. This was followed by 324 online gambling operations, which saw 414 individuals detained and approximately RM85,700 confiscated,” he told reporters today.

He was met after officiating the Penang Criminal Investigation Department’s Case Exhibit Disposal Ceremony here, with state CID chief SAC Zailani Amit also present.

Mohd Alwi added that the police dismantled six call centres, arresting 33 individuals and seizing RM4,623 in cash. For gambling within premises, 18 raids led to 144 arrests and the seizure of RM72,639, along with various electronic devices and equipment.

He stressed that Penang police would continue their efforts to monitor and combat gambling activities in the state.

Mohd Alwi also denied allegations made on a Telegram channel that the police are protecting gambling syndicates, stressing that regular raids are conducted in collaboration with other agencies, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and local authorities.

He further noted that measures to combat gambling include blocking gambling websites with the help of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and working with utility providers such as Tenaga Nasional Berhad and water supply companies to cut off services to syndicate premises.

Meanwhile, Mohd Alwi said Penang police disposed of case exhibits worth RM1.52 million, involving 506 investigation papers from 2021 to this year.

The items included 1,337 bitcoin devices, 2,360 cartons of cigarettes, 700 cartons of liquor and computer sets.