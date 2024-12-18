PSD denies mandating balanced BMI for civil servants

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Department (PSD) has clarified that it has never issued a directive mandating all civil servants to maintain a balanced body mass index (BMI).

The clarification came in response to a statement by Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong Siew Yu on Dec 7, titled “JPA Wajibkan Semua Penjawat Awam Miliki BMI Sihat Mulai Tahun Depan” (PSD makes it mandatory for all civil servants to have a healthy BMI starting next year).

In a statement today, the PSD emphasised that while it encourages all civil servants to conduct self-health screenings, including measuring their weight and height to determine their BMI status, this is not a mandatory requirement.

The information can be declared in the Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS) as part of promoting health awareness.

“This is outlined in the Public Service Circular (MyPPSM) S.R 2.5.1 on the Declaration of Health Records to Cultivate a Healthy Lifestyle for Public Officials, issued on Sept 6, 2022.

“However, the PSD has never issued any directive requiring public officials to maintain a balanced BMI,” the department stated.

The PSD reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of Health to tackle obesity among public officials and to support broader public health improvement initiatives.

Additionally, the department reminded that any public statements referencing the PSD must first obtain official approval. It also cautioned against using the PSD as an official reference without verifying the facts