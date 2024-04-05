Gov’t studying ocean infinity’s proposal to resume search for MH370 - Loke

HULU SELANGOR: The government is currently studying the proposal from marine robotics company Ocean Infinity to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which went missing while en route to Beijing, 10 years ago.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that based on discussions held on Thursday, the company had submitted a proposal paper along with evidence and information for examination by the relevant parties under his ministry.

He said that the matter would need to be presented to the Cabinet before an agreement is finalised between the government and Ocean Infinity, and anticipated that the process would take about three months to complete.

“If all goes well, they have expressed their readiness to start the search mission in November... (However) we need cabinet approval because I can’t preempt the cabinet.

“... we need to further discuss the information provided and there must be an agreement because this involves financial implications if the aircraft is found,“ he said at a press conference after inaugurating the ECRL Career Carnival here today.

Yesterday, the Association for Families of the Passengers and Crew on board MH370 revealed on its Facebook page that Ocean Infinity had submitted a proposal to revive the search to Loke.

The company proposed that the search be carried out on a ‘No Find No Fee’ basis.

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, carrying 239 passengers and crew, went missing while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.