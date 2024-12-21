PUTRAJAYA: The Integrity Unit of Universiti Malaya (UM) is actively investigating a sexual harassment case allegedly involving one of its lecturers.

The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE), in a statement today, said the university is adhering to all relevant procedures and regulations in addressing the matter.

“UM has specific guidelines and regulations regarding sexual harassment and is taking appropriate measures to protect the rights of all parties involved,” the statement read.

It added that the individual linked to the allegation has filed a police report and the authorities are conducting their own investigation.

The ministry stressed that any actions taken must comply with existing laws, as breaching legal procedures could jeopardise the ongoing investigations.

“MOHE and UM will not tolerate any breach of the law, and strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty,” it said.