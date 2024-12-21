Zoo Taiping records over 580,000 visitors as of Dec 15

TAIPING: Zoo Taiping & Night Safari (ZTNS) recorded a total of 582,959 visitors as of Dec 15.

Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) president Khairul Amir Mohamad Zubir said the statistics suggest that the target of 600,000 visitors by the end of this year is achievable.

“This (number of visitors) puts Zoo Taiping & Night Safari on track to meet the targeted number of visitors,“ he said at the opening of Zoorama 2024 at the ZTNS Pavilion here today.

Meanwhile, Khairul Amir said that Zoorama 2024, which runs for nine days starting today, is an annual programme organised by MPT since 2012.

He added that the main objective of Zoorama is to attract more visitors to ZTNS through various activities, while also raising awareness about the importance of biodiversity conservation.