Hajiji: Sabah monitoring Mount Ruang’s eruptions, people’s safety priority

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will monitor the effects of Indonesia’s Mount Ruang volcanic eruptions and the safety of the people will be the main priority, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji in a statement here said he was briefed about the situation and will be keeping tabs to prioritise the safety of the people.

More than 20,000 passengers were believed affected following the suspension of all scheduled flights coming in and out of airports in Kota Kinabalu, Labuan, Tawau and Sandakan today.

Several Malaysia Airlines and Air Asia flights connecting Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sabah, and Sarawak, were cancelled today, following the volcanic eruptions at Mount Ruang.

Malaysia Airlines has so far announced that 19 flights have been cancelled, of which 11 flights involve Sabah, while the other eight involve Sarawak.

Air Asia said 16 of its flights connecting KLIA with Sabah destinations were cancelled, eight involving Kota Kinabalu and another eight involving Tawau.